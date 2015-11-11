UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Darty Plc :
* Extension of PUSU deadline to Nov. 20
* Extension has been granted by Takeover Panel; Fnac must, by 5.00 pm on Nov 20 either announce firm intention to make offer for Darty or announce it does not intend to make an offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.