Nov 11 Darty Plc :

* Extension of PUSU deadline to Nov. 20

* Extension has been granted by Takeover Panel; Fnac must, by 5.00 pm on Nov 20 either announce firm intention to make offer for Darty or announce it does not intend to make an offer