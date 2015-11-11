Nov 11 Deneb Investments Ltd :

* Sees diluted HEPS for six months ended Sept. 30 between 2.4 cents and 2.6 cents, being between 168 pct and 188 pct higher

* Diluted earnings per share for six months ended Sept. 30 will be between 1.9 cents and 2.1 cents, being between 112 pct and 132 pct higher