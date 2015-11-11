UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd :
* Changes to and reorganisation of the board of directors
* Kevin Wakeford has resigned as chief executive officer
* Deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer, Andrew Hall, has been appointed as chief executive officer
* Group financial executive, Dorette Neethling, has been appointed acting chief financial officer
* Clifford Raphiri, company's current lead independent director, has been appointed non-executive chairman
* Kevin Wakeford will remain with company for a three-month phase out period
* Brian Joffe is assuming role of deputy chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
