Nov 11 Stern Groep NV :

* Reports Q3 net revenue is up 16.6 pct at 255.5 million euros ($274.8 million)

* Q3 operating result is 3.8 million euros versus 0.4 million euros a year ago

* Q3 profit after taxes is 2.0 million euros versus loss of 0.6 million euros a year ago

* Solvency of 25.4 pct at the end of Sept 2015 (year-end 2014: 24.8 pct), with net asset value per share of 25.81 euros as at Sept 30, 2015 (year-end 2014: 24.76 euros)

* Says expectations for FY 2015 clearly more positive than earlier stated

