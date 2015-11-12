Nov 12 Banque Cantonale Vaudoise :
* Total revenues for nine months ending Sept 30 increased 4
pct year-on-year to 773 million Swiss francs ($771 million)
* 9-Month interest income fell 3 pct to 369 million francs
* 9-Month total assets increased 3 pct to 43.2 billion
francs
* Combination of higher revenues and lower operating costs
during first nine months pushed operating profit up 9 pct to 390
million francs
* Business development for full year is expected to trend
along same lines as in first nine months
($1 = 1.0030 Swiss francs)
