UPDATE 5-Asset sales plan secures EU backing for $130 bln Dow, DuPont merger
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
Nov 12 Gategroup Holding AG :
* In first nine months of 2015, robust revenue of 2,312.1 million Swiss francs at constant currency (+2.6 pct year over year)
* Total reported revenue for Q3 of 2015 of 818.6 million francs or 857.0 million francs at constant currency representing a 3.4 pct increase year over year
* EBITDA was 68.6 million francs for Q3, or 73.5 million francs at constant currency, compared to 68.0 million francs for same period in 2014
* Reported a 32.0 million francs profit attributable to shareholders for this Q3 quarter, compared to 36.6 million francs profit for same period in 2014
* Gategroup's Gateway 2020 strategy well under way Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
ZURICH, March 27 Southeastern Asset Management has sold all its shares in Sika, the investor, which has previously backed the Swiss company's efforts to fend off a hostile takeover from Saint-Gobain, said on Monday.