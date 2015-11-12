Nov 12 New Wave Group AB

* Q3 operating profit amounted to sek 96.3 (95.7) million.

* Q3 sales amounted to sek 1,272 million

* Says "The only thing that worries me for the fourth quarter is the weather - the incredibly warm October has not really given us the sales start I wished for" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)