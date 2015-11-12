Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 12 Iliad :
* Q3 revenue 1.11 billion euros ($1.19 billion) versus 1.06 billion euros year ago, up 5.3 pct
* ARPU high and very high broadband as of Sept. 30 of 34.5 euro versus 34.5 euro as of June 30, 2015
* Total number of subscribers as of Sept. 30 of 17,397,000 versus 16,916,000 as of June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order