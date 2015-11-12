BRIEF-Atara Biotherapeutics files for common stock offering of up to $75 mln - SEC filing
* Files for common stock offering of up to $75.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nbtwDh) Further company coverage:
Nov 12 Medigene AG :
* 9-month total revenue decreased to 5.326 million euros (9 months 2014: 8.376 million euros)
* 9-month revenue from Veregen 2.376 million euros versus 3.672 million euros year ago
* EBITDA loss increased lower than anticipated to -6.581 million euros in first nine months of 2015 (9 months 2014: -3.269 million euros)
* 9-month net loss 10.554 million euros versus loss of 5.644 million euros year ago
* Has improved its EBITDA forecast for entire fiscal year 2015
* Anticipates FY 2015 EBITDA loss of 9 million - 10 million euros (previous forecast: 11 - 13 million euros)
* Currently expects lower revenue for Veregen than previously forecasted
* Based on current business planning, management expects that company will be financed until second half of 2019
* Expects lower revenue for Veregen than previously forecasted, estimates total revenue from Veregen of 3 million - 4 million euros(previous guidance: approximately 5 million euros) Source: bit.ly/1GXZwDy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
