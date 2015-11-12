Nov 12 Medigene AG :

* 9-month total revenue decreased to 5.326 million euros (9 months 2014: 8.376 million euros)

* 9-month revenue from Veregen 2.376 million euros versus 3.672 million euros year ago

* EBITDA loss increased lower than anticipated to -6.581 million euros in first nine months of 2015 (9 months 2014: -3.269 million euros)

* 9-month net loss 10.554 million euros versus loss of 5.644 million euros year ago

* Has improved its EBITDA forecast for entire fiscal year 2015

* Anticipates FY 2015 EBITDA loss of 9 million - 10 million euros (previous forecast: 11 - 13 million euros)

* Currently expects lower revenue for Veregen than previously forecasted

* Based on current business planning, management expects that company will be financed until second half of 2019

* Expects lower revenue for Veregen than previously forecasted, estimates total revenue from Veregen of 3 million - 4 million euros(previous guidance: approximately 5 million euros)