UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 12 Kilian Kerner AG :
* Successfully completes capital reduction and is planning ordinary cash capital increase of up to 2.5 million euros ($2.69 million) with subscription rights
* Issue price will be at least 1.00 euros per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.