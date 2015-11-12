Nov 12 And International Publishers NV :

* Realized a profit in first nine months of 2015

* Realized a strong Q3 with a sharp increase in both revenue and profit

* Expects to realize strong revenue growth and a comparable profit in 2015 compared to 2014

* Economic conditions, market developments and business models in market for digital maps are still highly uncertain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)