Nov 12 Refresco Gerber NV :

* Q3 revenue at 539.2 million euros increased 1.8 pct compared to same period last year (Q3 2014: 529.7 million euros)

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA amounted to 63.6 million euros ($68.4 million), an increase of 3.2 pct compared to same period last year (Q3 2014: 61.6 million euros)

* On a reported basis Q3 net profit amounted to 27.0 million euros (Q3 2014: 12.0 million euros)

* Q3 adjusted EPS amounted to 33.9 euro cents compared to 26.0 euro cents in same quarter last year

* Q3 volume increased 6.4 pct to 1,670.3 million liters compared to same period last year (Q3 2014: 1,569.3 million liters)

* Q3 gross profit margin per liter in euro cents amounted to 13.9 euro cents (Q3 2014: 14.3 euro cents)