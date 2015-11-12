UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 12 Lotto24 AG :
* 9-month EBIT improved slightly to -11.3 million euros ($12.14 million) (prior year: -11.5 million euros) and net profit to -10.1 million euros (prior year: -11.7 million euros)
* 9-month billings were up strongly by 75.8 pct at 101.0 million euros
* Cost per lead (CPL) was significantly reduced to 32.23 euros in first nine months (prior year: 45.16 euros)
* Successful expansion of business in the first nine months of 2015
* Guidance confirmed
* Assuming external conditions remain unchanged, company forecasts at least 320,000 new customers in 2015
* Lotto24 still anticipates a modest increase in gross margin and a reduction in CPL compared to previous year
* Expects EBIT and net profit for current fiscal year to be on a par with previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.