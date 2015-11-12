Nov 12 Tbc Bank'i Ss :
* 3Rd quarter results
* Profit for 3Q 2015 up by 11 pct yoy, asset quality
maintained
* Profit for 3Q 2015 up by 11.0% yoy to gel 50.6 million,
delivering return on average equity of 18.2 pct
* Total operating income in 3Q 2015 up by 25.4 pct yoy to
gel 143.3 million
* Cost to income ratio improved to 43.3 pct, compared to
49.3 pct in 3Q 2014
* Net interest margin at 7.9 pct in 3Q 2015, compared to 8.3
pct in 3Q 2014
* Total assets reached gel 6,936.4 million as of 30
September 2015, up by 37.5 pct yoy and by 10.6 pct qoq
* Gross loans and advances to customers increased to gel
4,560 million as of 30 September 2015, up by 41.2% yoy
* Expect our cost of risk for this year to be temporarily
elevated in range of 2 to 2.3%, resulting in a ROE of around 18%
(17.5%-18.5%)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)