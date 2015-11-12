Nov 12 Derwent London Plc :
* Q3 business update
* In year to date we have let 501,500 sq ft securing 26.2
mln stg pa of rental income
* On average overall lettings have been 10.8 pct ahead of
December 2014 ERV
* Q3 lettings total 171,900 sq ft securing 9.5 mln pa, 12.5
pct ahead of June 2015 ERV
* Agreed c.£102 mln of disposals in Q4, taking investment
property sales YTD to c.215 mln stg
* At 30 September, LTV ratio was 19.6 pct with cash and
undrawn facilities of 254 mln stg
