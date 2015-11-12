BRIEF-Atara Biotherapeutics files for common stock offering of up to $75 mln - SEC filing
* Files for common stock offering of up to $75.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nbtwDh) Further company coverage:
Nov 12 Sacoil Holdings Ltd
* Transcorp has initiated court proceedings and is also claiming damages from SacOil regarding OPL281 agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EJF Capital LLC reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Investar Holding Corp, as of March 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nap72E) Further company coverage: