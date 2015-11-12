Nov 12 IC Group A/S :

* Q1 2015/16 revenue 843 million Danish crowns ($121.5 million) versus 828 million crowns year ago

* Q1 2015/16 operating profit 163 million crowns versus 141 million crowns year ago

* Expects revenue growth to attain a level of 4 percent

* Expects the consolidated operating profit to be realized with an EBIT margin of about 10 percent

* Investments for the financial year 2015/16 are expected to be in the region of 3-4 percent of revenue

Source text: bit.ly/1WTqwFR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9405 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)