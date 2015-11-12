UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 12 Restaurant Group Plc
* After 45 weeks trade in 2015, total sales are 8 pct ahead of comparable period in 2014 and like-for-like sales are 2 pct ahead.
* We expect to open a total of 43 to 45 new sites in 2015 (2014: 40)
* Sees full year results in line with market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.