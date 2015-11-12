Nov 12 Restaurant Group Plc

* After 45 weeks trade in 2015, total sales are 8 pct ahead of comparable period in 2014 and like-for-like sales are 2 pct ahead.

* We expect to open a total of 43 to 45 new sites in 2015 (2014: 40)

* Sees full year results in line with market expectations