BRIEF-Atara Biotherapeutics files for common stock offering of up to $75 mln - SEC filing
* Files for common stock offering of up to $75.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nbtwDh) Further company coverage:
Nov 12 Scibase AB :
* Q3 loss after tax 10.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million) versus loss 7.9 million crowns year ago
* Q3 total net sales amounted to 995,000 crowns versus 818,000 crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6839 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for common stock offering of up to $75.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nbtwDh) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 27 Following the failure of a healthcare bill backed by President Donald Trump, his administration plans to take a lead role in crafting major legislation to cut taxes with an eye toward meeting an August target date, the White House said on Monday.