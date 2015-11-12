Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 12 Roodmicrotec N.V. :
* In Q3 of 2015, sales saw a limited increase on average for first two quarters of this year
* Book-To-Bill ratio continues to rise, and stood at 1.5 in Q3 2015
* Second half of 2015 will show an increase of sales compared to first half of 2015
* Maintain previously stated long-term objective of annual autonomous growth of between 3 pct and 13 pct at an average growth of semiconductor market of 6 pct
* Booked some large long-term orders in first nine months of 2015, which will generate stable recurring sales for next few years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order