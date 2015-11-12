UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 12 Ovostar Union NV :
* 9-Month revenue $ 52.8 million versus $52.4 million a year ago
* 9-Month operating profit $22.6 million versus $18.1 million a year ago
* 9-Month net profit $22.3 million versus $18.8 million a year ago
* 9-Month EBITDA $24.3 million, up 15 pct yoy
* 9-Month egg production increased by 20 pct year on year to 888 million eggs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.