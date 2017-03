Nov 12 CBo Territoria SA :

* Q3 revenue 12.9 million euros ($13.86 million) versus 14.5 million euros year ago

* Q3 gross rental income 4.5 million euros versus 4.1 million euros year ago

* Confirms FY objective of gross rental income growth of 12 pct at 17.3 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1kqMa8E Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)