UPDATE 1-Home BancShares to buy Stonegate Bank for about $778.4 mln
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.
Nov 12 Co-operative Bank Plc :
* Mortgage origination is recovering to required levels with completions for 9 mths to Sept. 30, 2015 totalling 1.81bn stg
* Asset spreads remain under pressure due to strong competition in mortgage market
* Work continues on developing shape of SME business going forward
* Efficiency savings to date are slightly better than plan
* Digital programme on track for Q1 2016 release of new foundation technology
* Cost reduction programme remains on track
* Securitised almost half of optimum portfolio (3.14 bln stg)
* Has agreed with PRA that it is no longer required to issue further subordinated debt to cover its capital requirement this year
* Share of sale proceeds from Visa Europe stake will comprise mix of cash, series B preferred stock and contingent earn-out consideration
* Proceeds from Visa deal will be about EUR 56 million in cash and about EUR 35 million in stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
