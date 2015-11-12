Nov 12 Co-operative Bank Plc :

* Mortgage origination is recovering to required levels with completions for 9 mths to Sept. 30, 2015 totalling 1.81bn stg

* Asset spreads remain under pressure due to strong competition in mortgage market

* Work continues on developing shape of SME business going forward

* Efficiency savings to date are slightly better than plan

* Digital programme on track for Q1 2016 release of new foundation technology

* Cost reduction programme remains on track

* Securitised almost half of optimum portfolio (3.14 bln stg)

* Has agreed with PRA that it is no longer required to issue further subordinated debt to cover its capital requirement this year

* Share of sale proceeds from Visa Europe stake will comprise mix of cash, series B preferred stock and contingent earn-out consideration

* Proceeds from Visa deal will be about EUR 56 million in cash and about EUR 35 million in stock