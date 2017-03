Nov 12 Iag

* Convertible bond launch

* Launching an offer of two tranches of senior unsecured bonds convertible into ordinary shares of iag

* First tranche has a proposed initial principal amount of approximately eur 500 million due 2020

* Second tranche has a proposed initial principal amount of approximately eur 500 million due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)