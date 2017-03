Nov 12 Bertelsmann Se & Co Kgaa

* Released a declaration of waiver regarding eur 650,000,000 subordinated notes and eur 600,000,000 subordinated notes issued on 23 april 2015

* Waiver is in connection with a publication released by rating agency standard & poor's (S&P) on 27 october 2015

* Addresses S&P's concerns in order to secure "intermediate" equity content for subordinated notes