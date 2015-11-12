UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 12 Abc Motors Company Ltd :
* Qtrly group revenue of 484.4 million rupees versus 398.6 million rupees last year
* Qtrly group profit before taxation of 25 million rupees versus 9.3 million rupees last year Source : bit.ly/1HCIFpU Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.