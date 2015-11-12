Nov 12 Rambler Metals & Mining Plc :
* Has entered into definitive agreement with Thundermin
Resources Inc pursuant to which Thundermin will
amalgamate with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rambler
* Deal will be effected on basis that holders of 116.6
million issued shares in Thundermin will receive 7.1 million
shares in Rambler
* Rambler shareholders will hold about 95.3 pct of shares in
Rambler and Thundermin shareholders will hold about 4.7 pct
shares in Rambler
