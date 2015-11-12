Nov 12 Rambler Metals & Mining Plc :

* Has entered into definitive agreement with Thundermin Resources Inc pursuant to which Thundermin will amalgamate with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rambler

* Deal will be effected on basis that holders of 116.6 million issued shares in Thundermin will receive 7.1 million shares in Rambler

* Rambler shareholders will hold about 95.3 pct of shares in Rambler and Thundermin shareholders will hold about 4.7 pct shares in Rambler