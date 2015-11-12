Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 12 Korbank SA :
* Q3 revenue 2.7 million zlotys ($684,580) versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 160,315 zlotys versus 319,967 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9440 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order