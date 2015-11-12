BRIEF-Ocwen Financial says to terminate engagement of operations monitor
* Ocwen Financial Corp - Co, unit entered into a consent order with New York Department Of Financial Services
Nov 12 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc :
* Announces admission to trading on London Stock Exchange
* To trade on London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities under ticker "GHG"
WASHINGTON, March 27 A Russian bank under U.S. economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine disclosed on Monday that its executives had met Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, during the 2016 election campaign.