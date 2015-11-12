BRIEF-Athene Holding files for sale of 25 mln shares of co's class A common stock by the selling shareholders
* Files for sale of 25 million shares of co's class a common stock by the selling shareholders - sec filing
Nov 12 Pragma Faktoring SA
* Q3 revenue 127.1 million zlotys ($32.35 million) versus 120.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss of 5.3 million zlotys versus profit of 701,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9287 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for sale of 25 million shares of co's class a common stock by the selling shareholders - sec filing
* Sees IPO of 7.7 million shares of common stock to be priced between $12.00 and $14.00 per share - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mK3r23 Further company coverage: