BRIEF-Athene Holding files for sale of 25 mln shares of co's class A common stock by the selling shareholders
* Files for sale of 25 million shares of co's class a common stock by the selling shareholders - sec filing
Nov 12 Cerved Information Solutions SpA :
* 9-month revenue 255.9 million euros ($275.55 million) versus 235.5 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net loss 8.5 million euros versus profit 5.0 million euros a year ago
* 9-month adjusted net profit 46.3 million euros versus 37.6 million euros a year ago
* Confirms FY 2015 EBITDA between 170 million euros and 174 million euros
* Sees IPO of 7.7 million shares of common stock to be priced between $12.00 and $14.00 per share - sec filing