Nov 12 Teleperformance SE :

* Reports 9-month revenue of 2,496 million euros ($2.69 billion), up 7.5 pct like-for-like

* Q3 revenue is 838 million euros, up 7.0 pct like-for-like

* Sees 2015 like-for-like revenue growth of at least +7 pct

* Sees 2015 EBITA margin before non-recurring items of at least 10.3 pct, versus 9.7 pct in 2014

* Sees 2015 strong growth in net free cash flow

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9284 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)