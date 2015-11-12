Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 12 Banzai SpA :
* 9-month net loss 6.5 million euros ($7.02 million) versus loss 2.6 million euros a year ago
* 9-month revenue 152.3 million euros versus 120.3 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1QkxapV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order