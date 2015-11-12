BRIEF-Evolent Health announces launch of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health, Inc announces launch of secondary public offering of class a common stock
Nov 12 Exiqon A/S
* Announces 40 million Danish crowns ($5.8 million) note issue to accelerate growth
* Term is 3 years with early redemption rights
($1 = 6.9444 Danish crowns)
* VTV Therapeutics Inc - on march 24, 2017,co borrowed $7.5 million representing second tranche under venture loan, security agreement dated Oct 28, 2016