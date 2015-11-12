BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin Reid
* Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin K. Reid, appointment of interim CEO and commencement of search for permanent replacement
Nov 12 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
* Co-Ceo says is sticking with 100 percent of Heta claims
* Co-Ceo says currently sees no need for a special dividend or a share buyback Further company coverage:
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces secondary offering of common shares