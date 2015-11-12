Nov 12 Brainworks Capital Management (Private) Ltd:

* Provides circular with details of mandatory offer by Brainworks to Dawn Properties Ltd minority shareholders

* Offers to acquire from Dawn Properties minority shareholders all or part of their Dawn Properties shares for offer consideration

* Dawn Properties shareholders who accept the mandatory offer by the closing date shall receive $0.02 per share

* Intention of Brainworks Capital and the independent board of Dawn Properties to retain the listing of Dawn Properties on the ZSE

* Dawn Properties shareholders who elect not to accept offer or elect to accept offer in part, will remain shareholders of Dawn Properties