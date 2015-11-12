BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin Reid
* Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin K. Reid, appointment of interim CEO and commencement of search for permanent replacement
* Emlak Konut REIT CEO Murat Kurum says company will certainly exceed its FY revenue forecast of 6.7 billion lira ($2.33 billion)
* CEO Murat Kurum says company will approach near 12,000 independent unit sales target for FY 2015
* CEO says company plans 10-15 tenders in 2016
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces secondary offering of common shares