UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 12 Baron de Ley SA :
* 9-month profit after tax 19.5 million euros ($20.9 million)versus 16.6 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA down 12.1 percent at 20.5 million euros versus year ago
* 9-month revenue 63.1 million euros versus 60.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9330 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.