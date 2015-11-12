BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin Reid
* Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin K. Reid, appointment of interim CEO and commencement of search for permanent replacement
Nov 12 Lventure Group SpA :
* To invest 70,000 euros ($75,103) in Drexcode, a web boutique to rent designer clothing and accessories
* The investment is part of a 556,000 euro co-investment
* Of this sum, 500,000 euro will be granted in the form of convertible notes while the remaining part in the form of a capital increase
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces secondary offering of common shares