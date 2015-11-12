Nov 12 LPP SA

* LPP, Poland's largest clothes retailer, wants to raise its 2015 revenue by 5-10 percent this year, the group said in a results presentation.

* LPP closed 2014 with revenue of 4.769 billion zlotys.

* After the first three quarters of 2015 the group booked sales of 3.555 billion. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)