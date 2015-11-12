BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin Reid
* Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin K. Reid, appointment of interim CEO and commencement of search for permanent replacement
Nov 12 Prime Office A/S :
* Q3 operating profit 17.2 million Danish crowns ($2.47 million) versus 4.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net sales 26.7 million crowns versus 4.8 million crowns year ago
* Still sees 2015 operating profit of 38 million - 42 million crowns
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces secondary offering of common shares