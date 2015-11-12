BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin Reid
* Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin K. Reid, appointment of interim CEO and commencement of search for permanent replacement
Nov 12 Oldenburgische Landesbank AG :
* 9-month net interest income increased to 183.3 million euros ($196.41 million) (previous year: 177.4 million euros)
* 9-month net commission income decreased to a total of 50.6 million euros (previous year: 53.7 million euros)
* 9-month result before tax at 42.9 million euros versus 30.9 million euros year ago
* 9-month result after tax of 28.4 million euros achieved (previous year: 21.4 million euros)
* Confirms FY 2015 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9333 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces secondary offering of common shares