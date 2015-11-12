BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin Reid
* Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin K. Reid, appointment of interim CEO and commencement of search for permanent replacement
Nov 12 LEG Immobilien AG CFO
* Says 2015 dividend will be significantly above year-earlier level
* Says sees 2015 dividend between 2.23 eur and 2.27 eur per share
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces secondary offering of common shares