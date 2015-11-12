Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 12 Jefferies International Limited :
* Certain Index Ventures Funds have completed sale of 25 mln ordinary shares in Just Eat
* Sale at a price of 440p per ordinary share for gross proceeds of approximately 110 million pounds.
* Index Ventures funds now hold 56 mln ordinary shares (in aggregate) of Just Eat Plc, representing approximately 8.3 pct of issued ordinary share capital
* Jefferies International Ltd acted as bookrunner in relation to placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order