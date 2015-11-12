Nov 12 Westgrund AG :

* 9-month EBIT improved by 47.6 percent to 73.7 million euros ($79.02 million)

* 9-month revenues increased 171.3 percent to 44.1 million euros (comparable prior-year period: 16.3 million euros)

* 9-month FFO I of 12.7 million euros over seven times higher than year ago