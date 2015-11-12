Nov 12 Deutsche Postbank AG :
* Adjusted earnings before taxes (i.e. without considering the substantial special effects)
increased by 13.8 percent to 453 million euros ($485.2 million) in the first nine months 2015
* Profit after tax from continuing operations grew in the first nine months of the year by
34.4 percent to 383 million euros (previous year: 285 million euros)
* Core tier 1 fully phased as of Sept. 30 stood at 10.7 percent (Dec. 31, 2014: 10.5
percent)
* Still expects a decline in profit before tax, now around 100 million euros, slightly
higher than the previously expected high double-digit million euro sum
* Expects for full year a slight increase in net income after tax
* Expects FY net income after tax in mid to high double-digit million euro range and thus
slightly above the previously smaller to medium double-digit million euro amount
Source text - bit.ly/1Mpu91h
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9337 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)