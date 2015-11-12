UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 12 Foschini Group Ltd
* H1 group turnover up 33,6 pct to r9,8 billion (excluding phase eight: 10,8 pct)
* H1 headline earnings per share from continuing operations up 16,6 pct to 470,2 cents
* Interim distribution of scrip with a cash dividend alternative of 306,0 cents per share - 16,3 pct increase
* Anticipate opening in excess of 70 new stores in sub-saharan africa during second half of financial year
* We expect South African economic environment to remain challenging.
* Total retail turnover growth for first six weeks of second half was at stronger levels to first half growing by 34,6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.