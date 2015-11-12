Nov 12 Navamedic ASA :

* Norwegian medtech and pharmaceutical products company, announced an agreement signed with Sequenom Laboratories of USA, a leading molecular diagnostics laboratory, for the launch of three non-invasive prenatal genetic tests in the Nordic region

* Tests will be launched in Sweden, Denmark, Finland And Iceland

* Use of this technology is currently not allowed in Norway Source text for Eikon:

