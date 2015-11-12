Nov 12 Bittium Oyj :

* Starts the productization of the radio waveform developed in the ESSOR program

* Received a purchase order from Finnish defence forces to start productization of Eropean high data rate radio waveform developed

* Value of received purchase order is 2.85 million euros ($3.06 million)

* No effect on its financial outlook for year 2015

