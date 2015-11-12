BRIEF-Ocwen Financial says to terminate engagement of operations monitor
* Ocwen Financial Corp - Co, unit entered into a consent order with New York Department Of Financial Services
Nov 12 Yesil Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* Terminates 36.3 million lira ($12.65 million) land purchase agreement that was announced on March 2 with mutual covenant of both sides
* The agreement concerned the purchase of 50 pct of 6,342.68 square meters land in Istanbul, Zeytinburnu from Yesil Global Insaat Turizm Otelcilik AS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8700 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 27 A Russian bank under U.S. economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine disclosed on Monday that its executives had met Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, during the 2016 election campaign.