Nov 12 Yesil Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Terminates 36.3 million lira ($12.65 million) land purchase agreement that was announced on March 2 with mutual covenant of both sides

* The agreement concerned the purchase of 50 pct of 6,342.68 square meters land in Istanbul, Zeytinburnu from Yesil Global Insaat Turizm Otelcilik AS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8700 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)